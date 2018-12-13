Bucks' Pat Connaughton: DNP in loss to Pacers
Connaughton did not play in Wednesday's loss to the Pacers.
Connaughton was fully available after dealing with a minor knee injury, but neither he nor Donte DiVincenzo saw the floor, as the Bucks rolled with a 10-man rotation for the duration of the game. This comes in the wake of Milwaukee acquiring George Hill last week, so it's worth monitoring how the trade will impact both players going forward. For now, Hill, Sterling Brown (27 minutes Wednesday) and Tony Snell (11 minutes) look to have the edge as backups to Eric Bledsoe, Malcolm Brogdon and Khris Middleton.
