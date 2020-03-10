Play

Connaughton posted six points (2-7 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist in 29 minutes Monday in the Bucks' 109-95 loss to the Nuggets.

Milwaukee held out all but one of their regular starters (Wesley Matthews) for either rest or injury in the second half of the back-to-back set, allowing Connaughton to enter the starting five for the first time all season. Though he picked up extended minutes thanks to the absences, Connaughton's empty showing from three-point range prevented him from making a meaningful fantasy impact. He'll likely move back to the bench and see his minutes drop back into the teens in the Bucks' next game Thursday versus the Celtics.

