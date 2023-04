Connaughton will not return to Tuesday's game against the Wizards after suffering a right ankle sprain according to Eric Nehm of The Athletic.

This is a tough blow for the Bucks, as they are already without Khris Middleton (rest), Grayson Allen (ankle) and Jevon Carter (foot). With Connaughton's night over, we could see Wesley Matthews get some decent minutes for the Bucks.