Connaughton contributed 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-7 3Pt), 11 rebounds and four assists across 31 minutes during Monday's 111-107 victory over New York.

Making his eighth straight start, Connaughton surprised with his first double-double of the season and just the second of his career -- the other coming March 31, 2018 in his first campaign with the Bucks. Since moving into the starting five, the 30-year-old wing is averaging 8.6 points, 4.8 boards, 2.3 threes and 1.8 assists, and he'll remain a stop-gap option while Milwaukee waits for Khris Middleton (knee) to get healthy.