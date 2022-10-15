According to coach Mike Budenholzer, Connaughton (calf) is expected to be "out a bit longer than [the medical staff] hoped," Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

It's a vague update, but fantasy managers shouldn't expect Connaughton to be available for the opener. With Wesley Matthews (ankle) questionable and Khris Middleton's (wrist) status unclear, the Bucks will probably be shorthanded to start the year. More minutes for Grayson Allen, George Hill and Jevon Carter should be in store.