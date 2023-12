Connaughton (ankle) is unlikely to play in Tuesday's game against the Knicks, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

While Connaughton hasn't officially been ruled out, Bucks coach Adrian Griffin does not expect the veteran shooting guard to play for the remainder of the week. Malik Beasley has been playing heavy workloads for the Bucks in recent games, while Cam Payne and MarJon Beauchamp have also seen a bump in playing time.