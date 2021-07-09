Connaughton scored 14 points (5-10 FG, 4-9 3Pt), seven rebounds and an assist across 34 minutes off the bench in Thursday's loss against Phoenix.

Connaughton registered his second-best scoring output of the current postseason run and drained multiple threes for the third straight contest, so he's been providing decent value considering he comes off the bench. Even though he has scored in double digits twice in his last three games, he should still play a small role going forward. Some out-of-nowhere scoring outburst and three-point shots are the best ways he can contribute in fantasy during the rest of the series.