Connaughton is starting Sunday's Christmas Day matchup against the Celtics.

Connaughton has played at least 20 minutes in each of the last three matchups, and he averaged 7.7 points and 3.0 rebounds in 21.3 minutes per game during that time. Khris Middleton (knee) remains out, and Connaughton will make his first start of the season while Jevon Carter comes off the bench.