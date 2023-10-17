Connaughton will start Tuesday's preseason game against the Thunder.
Khris Middleton (knee) isn't quite ready to play, while Jae Crowder is getting a night off for rest. Connaughton figures to be a key part of the second unit for Milwaukee this season.
