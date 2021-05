Connaughton had 15 points (5-9 3Pt) and three boards in Monday's Game 1 win over Miami.

Connaughton and Bryn Forbes (6-9 3Pt) caught fire in the first quarter and never looked back, leading the Bucks to a 26-point advantage after 12 minutes. Shooting-wise, it was a nice bounceback game for Milwaukee, which hit only five of its 31 attempts from downtown in Game 1. Connaughton's five threes were his second-most in any game this season.