Bucks' Pat Connaughton: Drops 13 in win
Connaughton accrued 13 points (5-5 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and an assist in 21 minutes Friday against the Clippers.
It was Connaughton's fifth time in double figures this year, as he played a critical role in the marquee win, finishing with a team-leading plus-35 net rating. That said, the 26-year-old doesn't provide enough statistically to be considered in the majority of formats, though he continues to provide steady minutes off Milwaukee's bench. Through 21 games, Connaughton's averaging 6.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 18.1 minutes.
More News
-
Bucks' Pat Connaughton: Well-rounded line in Saturday's win•
-
Bucks' Pat Connaughton: Ices game with free throws•
-
Bucks' Pat Connaughton: Posts 18-point performance•
-
Bucks' Pat Connaughton: Not on injury report•
-
Bucks' Pat Connaughton: Probable Saturday vs. Raptors•
-
Bucks' Pat Connaughton: Scores 17 points in dominant win•
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...