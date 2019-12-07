Connaughton accrued 13 points (5-5 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and an assist in 21 minutes Friday against the Clippers.

It was Connaughton's fifth time in double figures this year, as he played a critical role in the marquee win, finishing with a team-leading plus-35 net rating. That said, the 26-year-old doesn't provide enough statistically to be considered in the majority of formats, though he continues to provide steady minutes off Milwaukee's bench. Through 21 games, Connaughton's averaging 6.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 18.1 minutes.