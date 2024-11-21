Connaughton (coach's decision) didn't see the floor in Wednesday's 122-106 win over the Bulls.

Connaughton appears to have lost his spot in head coach Doc Rivers' rotation, as the veteran wing has now failed to get off the bench in both of the Bucks' last two games. Taurean Prince, Gary Trent, AJ Green and Andre Jackson are currently serving as the Bucks' primary options on the wing, and Connaughton's path to playing time will only become more blocked once Khris Middleton (ankles) is ready to make his NBA debut. Connaughton shot just 35.5 percent from the field and 30 percent from three-point range while averaging 4.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 17.6 minutes over the Bucks' first 13 games of the season before dropping out of the rotation.