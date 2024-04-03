Connaughton will start Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies.
Connaughton comes as a primary beneficiary of Damian Lillard (groin), Patrick Beverley (ankle) and Khris Middleton (ankle) all sitting out Wednesday. Connaughton will make his third start of the campaign and has averaged 10.5 points, 7.5 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game with the first unit in 2023-24.
