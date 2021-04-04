Connaughton will start Saturday's game at Sacramento, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The 28-year-old will make his second start of the season Saturday with Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) sitting out against the Kings. Connaughton put up 20 points (7-9 FG, 6-7 3Pt), nine rebounds and two assists in 33 minutes during his previous start this year.