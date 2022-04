Connaughton provided 20 points (7-11 FG, 6-9 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 116-100 victory over the Bulls.

Connaughton caught fire from beyond the arc, logging his fourth game of the season with six-plus three-pointers made. Failing to exceed five points in three games against Chicago, Connaughton averaged 8.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists in the series. He'll look to boost his impact in a second-round series against the Celtics.