Connaughton supplied three points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist across 16 minutes during Saturday's 112-97 loss to Orlando.

Connaughton played a season-low 16 minutes despite Damian Lillard (calf) missing his second consecutive game and Khris Middleton logging just 20 minutes as his knee injury is closely monitored. Connaughton averaged 9.9 points on 39.5 percent three-point shooting two seasons ago, but it's hard to trust him since Milwaukee is giving him limited run coming off last year's campaign in which he connected on just 33.9 percent of 5.3 threes.