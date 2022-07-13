Connaughton and the Bucks agreed to a three-year, $30 million extension Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The deal keeps Connaughton in Milwaukee through the 2025-26 season. The shooting guard is coming off a career year where he averaged 9.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 26.0 minutes while shooting 39.5 percent from deep. He also shot 42.4 percent from deep in the second round of the playoffs against the Celtics. He's not much of a fantasy asset, but managers in deep leagues can consider adding him when a Bucks backcourt or wing misses a chunk of time.