Connaughton supplied nine points (4-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds, nine assists and one block over 37 minutes during Thursday's 129-105 loss to the Timberwolves.

Connaughton got his second straight start due to Damian Lillard's (ankle) absence, leading all Bucks players in assists while ending one dime short of the double-digit mark and ending one point shy of double figures in a near double-double. Connaughton set a season high mark in assists, posting his third outing with five or more dimes. In two starts on the year, both of which have occurred over the last two games, Connaughton has averaged 10.5 points and 7.5 assists.