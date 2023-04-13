Connaughton (ankle) fully participated in Thursday's practice session, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Connaughton was unavailable for Milwaukee's final three regular-season matchups due to his sprained right ankle and was limited at practice Tuesday. However, he increased his workload Thursday and should be in the mix to return to the court for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round on Sunday.
