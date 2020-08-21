Connaughton finished with 15 points (5-8 FG, 5-8 3Pt), 11 boards, three assists, and two blocks in 24 minutes of a 111-96 win against Orlando on Thursday.

Connaughton went off from deep, and combined that with a solid rebounding effort to finish with a double-double in the contest. Connaughton has been a steady scorer for the Bucks this season, and he really stepped his game up in game two after the Bucks opened the playoffs with a disappointing loss. He'll try to maintain the energy in game three on Saturday.