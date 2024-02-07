Connaughton is in the starting five for Tuesday's game versus the Suns, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Connaughton will make his first start of the season Tuesday in place of Damian Lillard (ankle). Connaughton is averaging 3.0 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steals in 17.2 minutes across his last five outings.
