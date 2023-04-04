Connaughton is in the starting five for Tuesday's game versus Washington.
Connaughton will replace Grayson Allen (ankle) in the starting lineup Tuesday. Connaughton is averaging 9.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 28.2 minutes across his previous 32 starting this season.
