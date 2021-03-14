Connaughton is averaging 9.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.3 three-pointers, 1.0 assists and 0.8 steals in 25.8 minutes per game through the Bucks' first four contests of March.

Connaughton is consistently getting steady run off the Milwaukee bench, clearing 20 minutes in each of the Bucks' last 15 contests. Despite the steady workload, Connaughton's low usage and lack of standout defensive production makes it difficult for him to deliver much in the way of fantasy value. He's best viewed as an option in 16-team leagues or deeper.