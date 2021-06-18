Connaughton went for zero points (0-5 FG, 0-5 3Pt) and two rebounds across 22 minutes during Thursday's 104-89 win over Brooklyn.

Connaughton tallied his second scoreless effort of the postseason so far as his three-point shooting struggles hit a new low. Over the last six games, the 28-year-old shooting guard has hit on just 3-of-18 hoists from beyond the arc. On the bright side, Connaughton was coming off a solid 10-point showing in Game 5 and led the bench in minutes in this season-extending win.