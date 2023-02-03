Connaughton closed with eight points (3-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds and one steal over 32 minutes during Thursday's 106-105 win over the Clippers.

All of Connaughton's points came in the second quarter on 3-of-3 shooting from the field, as he attempted only two more shots between the other three quarters. The shooting guard flashed on the defensive end, however, grabbing 10 rebounds and a steal to help the Bucks come away with their sixth consecutive win. It was Connaughton's third time this season posting double-digit rebounds, while he's now recorded at least one steal in five straight.