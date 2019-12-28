Play

Connaughton had seven points, 11 rebounds, four assists and one steal in 22 minutes during Friday's 112-86 victory over Atlanta.

Connaughton took advantage of extra playing time, hauling in a season-high 11 rebounds. He has always been a sneaky source of boards from the guard position but typically sees too few minutes to capitalize. The Bucks do have a tendency to blow teams out, even without their superstars. Connaughton is someone to consider in deeper formats, at least until Eric Bledsoe (leg) returns to action.

