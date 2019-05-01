Bucks' Pat Connaughton: Grabs 11 boards in win
Connaughton totaled five points (2-4 FG, 1-3 Pt), 11 rebounds and three assists across 31 minutes in the Bucks' win over the Celtics on Tuesday.
Connaughton continues to get big minutes off the bench, and he's made the most of his opportunities. In six games this postseason, he's averaged 7.7 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 27.5 minutes.
More News
-
Bucks' Pat Connaughton: Almost double-doubles in victory•
-
Bucks' Pat Connaughton: Shakes off ankle injury•
-
Bucks' Pat Connaughton: Questionable with ankle sprain•
-
Bucks' Pat Connaughton: Scores 13 in loss•
-
Bucks' Pat Connaughton: Joins starting lineup•
-
Bucks' Pat Connaughton: Season-high 17 points•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...