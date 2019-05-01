Connaughton totaled five points (2-4 FG, 1-3 Pt), 11 rebounds and three assists across 31 minutes in the Bucks' win over the Celtics on Tuesday.

Connaughton continues to get big minutes off the bench, and he's made the most of his opportunities. In six games this postseason, he's averaged 7.7 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 27.5 minutes.