Connaughton collected nine points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt), 11 rebounds, and one assist in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 130-113 win over the Pelicans.

Connaughton hauled in a career high rebounding total while finishing one point shy of what would've been his first career double-double. He was coming off a perfect shooting night (five-of-five from the field and four-of-four from three for 14 points) in Sunday's loss to the Spurs, and Connaughton has actually earned 20-plus minutes in seven of the last nine games. With that being said, he's likely best reserved for use in deeper formats (or as a dart throw in daily leagues).