Bucks' Pat Connaughton: Grabs career-high 11 boards
Connaughton collected nine points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt), 11 rebounds, and one assist in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 130-113 win over the Pelicans.
Connaughton hauled in a career high rebounding total while finishing one point shy of what would've been his first career double-double. He was coming off a perfect shooting night (five-of-five from the field and four-of-four from three for 14 points) in Sunday's loss to the Spurs, and Connaughton has actually earned 20-plus minutes in seven of the last nine games. With that being said, he's likely best reserved for use in deeper formats (or as a dart throw in daily leagues).
More News
-
Bucks' Pat Connaughton: Leads bench in scoring•
-
Bucks' Pat Connaughton: 16 points in 21 minutes in win•
-
Bucks' Pat Connaughton: Logs second-most minutes of January•
-
Bucks' Pat Connaughton: Well-rounded line in Friday's win•
-
Bucks' Pat Connaughton: Starting Friday•
-
Bucks' Pat Connaughton: DNP in loss to Pacers•
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...