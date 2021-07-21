Connaughton posted eight rebounds and one assist in Tuesday's Championship Game 6 105-98 win over the Suns.

The reserve's energy in the key helped Milwaukee dominate Phoenix on the boards, where the Bucks out rebounded the Suns 53-37. Sure, Connaughton went scoreless (0-4 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT), but he's part of a victorious squad that ended Milwaukee's 50-year NBA Championship draught. The 28-year-old veteran provided essential minutes throughout the playoffs, especially when the Bucks lost Donte DiVincenzo in late May to a foot injury. Over six NBA Finals match-ups, Connaughton averaged 9.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.5 made three-pointers over 30.0 minutes per game. He also shot a clutch 47.5 percent from the field. Connaughton has two more years remaining on his contract with the Bucks.