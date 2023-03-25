Connaughton had 22 points (8-12 FG, 6-10 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and two blocks over 29 minutes during Friday's 144-116 victory over the Jazz.

Khris Middleton (right knee injury management) was held out for the front end of the back-to-back set, but he should be back Saturday against the Nuggets. If the Bucks are back to full strength Saturday, Connaughton will struggle to deliver a line anywhere close to the one we saw Friday. As a reserve this season, Connaughton averages 6.2 points and 3.5 rebounds.