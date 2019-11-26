Bucks' Pat Connaughton: Ices game with free throws
Connaughton had 11 points (4-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists, and two blocks in 27 minutes of a 122-118 win against the Jazz on Monday.
Connaughton found himself at the free throw line for the first time in the games closing seconds, and he calmly drained both attempts to give his team a four-point lead and seal the game. It was part of the Notre Dame products third-highest scoring game of the season, as he's finished in double-digits just four times on the year. Connaughton still put in a solid effort on the boards, matching a season high in the contest. He'll face Atlanta on Wednesday.
More News
-
Bucks' Pat Connaughton: Posts 18-point performance•
-
Bucks' Pat Connaughton: Not on injury report•
-
Bucks' Pat Connaughton: Probable Saturday vs. Raptors•
-
Bucks' Pat Connaughton: Scores 17 points in dominant win•
-
Bucks' Pat Connaughton: To rest Sunday•
-
Bucks' Pat Connaughton: Solid effort off bench•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...