Connaughton had 11 points (4-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists, and two blocks in 27 minutes of a 122-118 win against the Jazz on Monday.

Connaughton found himself at the free throw line for the first time in the games closing seconds, and he calmly drained both attempts to give his team a four-point lead and seal the game. It was part of the Notre Dame products third-highest scoring game of the season, as he's finished in double-digits just four times on the year. Connaughton still put in a solid effort on the boards, matching a season high in the contest. He'll face Atlanta on Wednesday.