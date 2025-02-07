Connaughton is listed as questionable for Friday's game versus the Hawks due to a left calf strain.
Connaughton has received inconsistent playing time for Milwaukee this season but could be forced to sit out Friday. If Connaughton is ultimately downgraded to out against Atlanta, Gary Trent and Taurean Prince would be candidates to receive increased playing time.
