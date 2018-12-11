Connaughton is inactive for Monday's tilt with the Cavaliers, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Connaughton has been in a slump of late, failing to make a shot from the field in three of his last four games, although the inactive designation is still surprising considering he averaged 20.5 minutes per game over that stretch. Unfortunately, little is known about why Connaughton was ruled inactive and owners should monitor his status ahead of Wednesday's game against the Pacers to see if there's any chance of Connaguhton losing his rotational role.