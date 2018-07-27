Connaughton agreed to a two-year contract with the Bucks on Friday, Shams Charania of Yahoo reports.

The 2015 second-round pick appeared in all 82 games for the Blazers last season, logging five starts and averaging 18.1 minutes per game -- by far a career-high. While Connaughton proved to be a steady bench presence -- 5.4 PPG, 2.0 RPG, 1.1 APG, 35.2% 3PT -- Portland opted to go in another direction this summer, bringing in Seth Curry and Nik Stauskas as free agents, in addition to draft picks Anfernee Simons and Gary Trent. Connaughton could find himself in a more advantageous position in Milwaukee, but he'll have to battle Tony Snell, Sterling Brown and rookie Donte DiVincenzo for minutes.