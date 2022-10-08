Connaughton will start Saturday's game against the Hawks.

Connaughton rejoined the action for Thursday's preseason tilt against the Hawks and will get the start in Game 2 in Abu Dhabi with Giannis Antetokounmpo set to sit. Connaughton figures to play a key bench role again in 2022-23 during the regular season and could see some additional run with the starters Saturday.

