Connaughton is starting Monday's game against the Pacers, Zora Stephenson of Fox Sports Wisconsin reports.

Connaughton will join the starting five for the first time this season with Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) unavailable Monday. Across his last five appearances, Connaughton has averaged 6.6 points and 5.0 rebounds over 27.8 minutes per game.

