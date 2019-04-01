Bucks' Pat Connaughton: Joins starting lineup
Connaughton is starting Monday's game against Brooklyn, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
With the injuries piling up for the Bucks, Pat Connaughton will draw the start at small forward. He's started just one other game this year for Milwaukee, dating back to Dec. 14 against Cleveland.
