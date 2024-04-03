Connaughton chipped in 15 points (4-11 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and one block across 29 minutes during Tuesday's 117-113 loss to Washington.

Tuesday's contest marked the first time since March 8 that Connaughton scored 15 points or more in a game. He saw extended playing time with Damian Lillard (personal) ruled out before the game and Patrick Beverley exiting in the third quarter after spraining his right ankle. If Lillard and Beverly are unable to suit up for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies, expect Connaughton and AJ Green to see extended playing time.