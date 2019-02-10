Connaughton generated seven points (3-7 FG, 1-5 3Pt) and one rebound across 17 minutes in the Bucks' 103-83 loss to the Magic on Saturday.

Connaughton's modest scoring tally nevertheless led the Bucks second unit for the night. The four-year veteran saw a few production spikes earlier in the season, but those have come a bit more uncommon as the campaign has unfolded. Connaughton has just one double-digit scoring effort since Nov. 26, and his playing time remains difficult to trust. After serving as a regular member of the backcourt rotation into early December, the 26-year-old has logged a DNP-CD or single-digit minutes in 21 games from Dec. 9 onward.