Connaughton scored 15 points (4-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT) while adding five rebounds and two assists in 26 minutes off the bench during Monday's 110-107 loss to the Hornets.

He was the only Bucks reserve to score in double digits -- in fact, Connaughton matched the entire scoring output of the rest of Milwaukee's bench. The former Trail Blazer had a combined 24 points in his prior five games, however, and while he is on pace for a career-best season, Connaughton is still too inconsistent to rely on in the vast majority of fantasy formats.