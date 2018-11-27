Bucks' Pat Connaughton: Leads Bucks bench
Connaughton scored 15 points (4-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT) while adding five rebounds and two assists in 26 minutes off the bench during Monday's 110-107 loss to the Hornets.
He was the only Bucks reserve to score in double digits -- in fact, Connaughton matched the entire scoring output of the rest of Milwaukee's bench. The former Trail Blazer had a combined 24 points in his prior five games, however, and while he is on pace for a career-best season, Connaughton is still too inconsistent to rely on in the vast majority of fantasy formats.
More News
-
Bucks' Pat Connaughton: Scores season-high 16 points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Bucks' Pat Connaughton: Bench-leading scoring total in win•
-
Bucks' Pat Connaughton: Posts seven points, seven boards in Friday's win•
-
Bucks' Pat Connaughton: Inks contract with Bucks•
-
Trail Blazers' Pat Connaughton: Plays 28 minutes in Wednesday's loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Pat Connaughton: Lead bench with 18 points•
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 7 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 7? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country