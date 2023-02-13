Connaughton is probable for Tuesday's game against Boston due to left calf soreness.
Connaughton hasn't missed a game since late November, and he'll likely be able to suit up Tuesday despite his calf issue. He's been held under 10 points in five of his last seven appearances and has averaged 8.6 points and 6.4 rebounds in 27.4 minutes per game during that time.
