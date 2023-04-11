Connaughton (ankle) was a limited participant during Tuesday's practice, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Connaughton missed three straight games to end the regular season due to a right ankle sprain, and it appears he's still bothered by the issue heading into playoff action. However, he'll have a couple more days to rest and rehab before the Bucks find out who their opening-round opponent will be.
