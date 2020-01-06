Bucks' Pat Connaughton: Listed out Monday
Connaughton is listed as out for Monday's game against the Spurs due to a thigh bruise.
It doesn't look to be anything of real concern, but the Bucks will hold Connaughton out as they enter a four-game week.
