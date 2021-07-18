Connaughton scored 14 points (4-6 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and grabbed six rebounds over 33 minutes in a Game 5 win over the Suns on Saturday.

Connaughton led Milwaukee reserves with 33 minutes, which was fourth-most on the team overall. He finished in double-digit scoring for the third time in the Finals. Connaughton is averaging 11.0 points and 5.4 rebounds through the first five games of the series.