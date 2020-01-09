Bucks' Pat Connaughton: Logs season-high minutes
Connaughton (thigh) tallied nine points (3-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and seven rebounds across 28 minutes in the Bucks' 107-98 win over the Warriors.
Connaughton made the most of his playing time with a nine-point and seven-rebound performance, something he had yet to do this season. Considering the 27-year-old's former season-high was 27 minutes (on Nov. 25), it suggests this amount of playing time is not out of the question for him. However, his uninspiring 5.2 points and 4.4 rebounds per game suggest that fantasy managers are likely better off finding other players for value.
