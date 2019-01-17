Connaughton tallied three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three boards and two assists across 12 minutes Wednesday in the Bucks' 111-101 win over the Grizzlies.

With the Bucks blowing the game open in the third quarter, coach Mike Budenholzer was able to empty the bench, allowing Connaughton to earn double-digit minutes for the second straight contest. Tony Snell (thumb) was also forced to exit in the first half due to injury, so if he's unable to play in the Bucks' next game Saturday in Orlando, Connaughton and Sterling Brown could retain a spot on the second unit.