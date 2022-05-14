Connaughton produced 14 points (6-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists across 33 minutes during Friday's 108-95 loss to Boston in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Connaughton was the lone Bucks' role player to find any offensive rhythm during Game 6. With Khris Middleton (hamstring) still listed as out for Game 7 and Grayson Allen and Wesley Matthews struggling with their respective shots, it's possible Connaughton gets a promotion to the starting lineup Sunday. Regardless, he'll play a major role in the win-or-go-home matchup. The backup wing has scored in double figures in five straight games and averaged 12.4 points and 4.2 rebounds during those contests.