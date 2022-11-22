Connaughton totaled seven points (2-5 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and two steals over 16 minutes during Monday's 119-111 victory over Portland.

After missing the first 15 games of the season while recovering from a calf injury, Connaughton made his debut Monday night and saw limited action off the bench. The Bucks will likely bring him along slowly over the next few games, but the expectation is that he'll settle into a 20-to-25-minute-per-night role going forward. A season ago, Connaughton appeared in 65 games (19 starts) and averaged 9.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 0.9 steals in a career-high 26.0 minutes per contest.