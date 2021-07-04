Connaughton ended with 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt), eight rebounds, two steals and one assist in 30 minutes during Saturday's 118-107 victory over Atlanta.

Connaughton had easily his best game of the series and it couldn't have come at a better time for the Bucks. His playing time was reflective of his efforts on the floor, something that the coaching staff would love to see more of moving forward. Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) could return for Game 1 of the NBA Finals but if he is unable to get back out there, look for Connaughton to take on an increased role once again.