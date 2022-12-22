Connaughton provided six points (2-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist over 20 minutes during Wednesday's 114-106 loss to the Cavaliers.

After being held scoreless and taking only one shot in the first half, Connaughton scored all six of his points after halftime Wednesday. It's been a difficult season for the 29-year-old as he missed the first 15 games with a calf injury and has made just 34.0 percent of his shots in the 15 contests he's appeared in. Last season was arguably his best season as he posted personal bests in points and minutes and made 39.5 percent of his three-pointers. He's not yet returned to that form but it's unlikely he will continue to struggle so severely from the field and a positive regression to the mean seems likely moving forward.